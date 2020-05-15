O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Sells 670 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc decreased its stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up about 3.6% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 146.5% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,641,000. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on S&P Global from $290.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on S&P Global from $278.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.75.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $3.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $303.14. 1,960,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,836,910. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. S&P Global Inc has a 52 week low of $186.05 and a 52 week high of $312.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.42.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.37. S&P Global had a return on equity of 758.90% and a net margin of 34.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.12%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

