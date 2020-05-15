Obyte (GBYTE) Market Cap Hits $14.58 Million

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Obyte has a market capitalization of $14.58 million and approximately $4,126.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Obyte coin can currently be bought for approximately $19.53 or 0.00210432 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, UPbit and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Obyte has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Obyte alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000264 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000941 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000122 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

About Obyte

Obyte (GBYTE) is a coin. Its launch date was December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 746,729 coins. The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Obyte’s official message board is medium.com/byteball. Obyte’s official website is obyte.org. Obyte’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Obyte

Obyte can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia and UPbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Obyte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Obyte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Obyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Obyte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.