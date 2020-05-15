Ocean Protocol Hits Market Cap of $23.31 Million (OCEAN)

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 15th. One Ocean Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0666 or 0.00000708 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Bittrex. During the last week, Ocean Protocol has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. Ocean Protocol has a total market cap of $23.31 million and approximately $3.78 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010648 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $188.28 or 0.02002792 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00086920 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00169478 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00039206 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Ocean Protocol Token Profile

Ocean Protocol’s launch date was May 18th, 2018. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,126,266 tokens. Ocean Protocol’s official website is oceanprotocol.com. Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ocean Protocol’s official message board is blog.oceanprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ocean Protocol

Ocean Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ocean Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ocean Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

