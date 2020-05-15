OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Price Target Raised to $3.00

OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) had its price objective increased by research analysts at CIBC from $2.50 to $3.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 64.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OCANF. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OCANF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.82. 95,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,453. OceanaGold has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $3.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.73.

OceanaGold Company Profile

OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.

