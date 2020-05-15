ODEM 24-Hour Volume Tops $245,569.00 (ODE)

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 15th. Over the last week, ODEM has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar. One ODEM token can now be bought for $0.0382 or 0.00000405 BTC on major exchanges. ODEM has a total market capitalization of $8.38 million and approximately $245,569.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00042844 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $326.65 or 0.03459275 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00055391 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002156 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00030876 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004423 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010584 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002012 BTC.

About ODEM

ODEM (CRYPTO:ODE) is a token. It launched on February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,110,098 tokens. ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ODEM is medium.com/odem. The official website for ODEM is odem.io.

ODEM Token Trading

ODEM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODEM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

