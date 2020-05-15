ODUWA (OWC) Trading 15.7% Lower This Week

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded down 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 15th. One ODUWA coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001161 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and P2PB2B. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $252,715.62 and $57,440.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ODUWA has traded down 15.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00026653 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00031694 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000076 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 97.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,297.80 or 1.00346523 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000566 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00085157 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000598 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 52.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ODUWA

OWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,739,803 coins and its circulating supply is 2,349,850 coins. The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io. ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin.

ODUWA Coin Trading

ODUWA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

