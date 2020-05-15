Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Short Interest Down 13.6% in April

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the April 15th total of 3,540,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

ORI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Old Republic International from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th.

In related news, Director Peter Mcnitt purchased 7,500 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.90 per share, for a total transaction of $149,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $149,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Glenn W. Reed acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.55 per share, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 26,200 shares of company stock worth $459,401 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Old Republic International in the first quarter worth $928,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 36.8% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 43,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 11,568 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 629.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 337,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,147,000 after acquiring an additional 291,225 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Old Republic International in the first quarter worth $239,000. Finally, AXA purchased a new stake in Old Republic International in the first quarter worth $368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Old Republic International stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $14.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,469,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,360,500. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Old Republic International has a one year low of $11.88 and a one year high of $24.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.83 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.23.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.24. Old Republic International had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Old Republic International will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is 45.65%.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

