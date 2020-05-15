OLD Republic International Corp Invests $7.46 Million in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

OLD Republic International Corp acquired a new position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,457,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fagan Associates Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 8,394 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 632 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in Boeing by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 653 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BA. ValuEngine cut Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra lowered Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Boeing from $322.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.83.

Shares of BA traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $122.52. 37,452,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,110,102. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $391.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.95 billion, a PE ratio of -20.22 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.73.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Boeing Co will post -5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.