Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) Stake Cut by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc cut its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 327,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,500 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc owned 0.14% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $8,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,738,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,425,000 after purchasing an additional 683,246 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,086,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,483,000 after buying an additional 1,496,657 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,620,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,992,000 after buying an additional 901,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,522,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,737,000 after buying an additional 203,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $91,008,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.10.

In other news, Director Craig R. Callen bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $102,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at $817,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig R. Callen bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.68 per share, for a total transaction of $88,400.00. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of OHI traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.31. 4,501,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,716,064. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $45.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.62.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.97 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 8.66%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.30%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

