Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Raymond James

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $34.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $32.00. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on OHI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Capital One Financial raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $43.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $44.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.10.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Omega Healthcare Investors stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,501,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,716,064. Omega Healthcare Investors has a fifty-two week low of $13.33 and a fifty-two week high of $45.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.62. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.90.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 37.71%. The company had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, Director Craig R. Callen bought 4,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $102,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at $817,920. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Craig R. Callen bought 5,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.68 per share, with a total value of $88,400.00. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 121,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 70,967 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 40,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 13,349 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 33,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Featured Article: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.