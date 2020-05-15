OMV (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

OMV (OTCMKTS:OMVKY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of OMV in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group lowered OMV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OMVKY traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $33.39. The company had a trading volume of 8,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,029. OMV has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $60.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.79.

OMV Company Profile

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Romania and Black Sea, Austria, North Sea, Australasia, Russia, the Middle East, and Africa.

