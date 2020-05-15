Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million.

Shares of NASDAQ ONTX remained flat at $$0.36 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 25,383,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,500,985. Onconova Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.38.

ONTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Maxim Group raised shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.18.

About Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS.

