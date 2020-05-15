Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Upgraded by Maxim Group to Buy

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) was upgraded by stock analysts at Maxim Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ONTX. Zacks Investment Research raised Onconova Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Onconova Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.18.

NASDAQ:ONTX remained flat at $$0.36 during trading hours on Friday. 25,093,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,370,307. The company has a market capitalization of $55.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.04. Onconova Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $4.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.38.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. Equities analysts predict that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 1,311.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 645,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 599,303 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 2,123.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 94,535 shares during the last quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 6.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS.

