ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) Shares Purchased by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OGS. 6 Meridian increased its stake in ONE Gas by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in ONE Gas by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in ONE Gas by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its stake in ONE Gas by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 4,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in ONE Gas by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,682,000 after purchasing an additional 14,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OGS shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of ONE Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.71.

OGS stock traded down $1.95 on Friday, hitting $73.39. 21,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,026. ONE Gas Inc has a twelve month low of $63.67 and a twelve month high of $96.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.28.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.06). ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $528.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ONE Gas Inc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

In other ONE Gas news, Director John William Gibson acquired 3,417 shares of ONE Gas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.18 per share, for a total transaction of $260,307.06. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ONE Gas Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

