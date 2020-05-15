One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. One Stop Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.09% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.70 million. One Stop Systems updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of OSS stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.72. 66,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,081. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.31 million, a P/E ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average of $1.98. One Stop Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $3.25.

OSS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut One Stop Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of One Stop Systems in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on One Stop Systems in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued a “reduce” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. One Stop Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.42.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial grade computer systems and components that are based on industry standard computer architectures worldwide. The company offers custom built servers; graphical processing unit compute accelerators; flash arrays; peripheral component interconnect expansion products and adaptors; storage management software; and infrastructure as a service solutions.

