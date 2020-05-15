OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) Short Interest Up 5.1% in April

OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,280,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the April 15th total of 3,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, Director Jay N. Levine bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.88 per share, for a total transaction of $437,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,673,519 shares in the company, valued at $58,496,595.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.41 per share, for a total transaction of $71,025.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 131,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,039.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 56,020 shares of company stock worth $1,574,421. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in OneMain by 184.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OneMain during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in OneMain during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in OneMain by 133.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in OneMain during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OMF stock opened at $20.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.64. OneMain has a 52 week low of $12.21 and a 52 week high of $48.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 3.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.43.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($1.22). OneMain had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OneMain will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of OneMain from $27.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of OneMain from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OneMain in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.81.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

