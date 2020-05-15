ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Purchased by Tiedemann Advisors LLC

Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 85.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,726 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $4,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 3,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on OKE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.74.

In other news, CEO Terry K. Spencer acquired 27,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.03 per share, for a total transaction of $998,067.03. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 548,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,766,310.21. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John William Gibson bought 32,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.37 per share, with a total value of $506,902.60. Insiders have acquired 156,887 shares of company stock valued at $3,513,025 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONEOK stock traded up $1.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.39. 5,533,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,708,148. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.08 and its 200 day moving average is $58.20. The stock has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $78.48.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. ONEOK had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.82%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

