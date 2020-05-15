Ontology Tops 24 Hour Volume of $108.12 Million (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 15th. Ontology has a market cap of $315.61 million and $108.12 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology coin can now be bought for $0.48 or 0.00005016 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitbns, Upbit, Koinex and OKEx. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010489 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 42.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000179 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000354 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 656,746,573 coins. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ontology Coin Trading

Ontology can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, Koinex, HitBTC, Huobi, Hotbit, Binance, Kucoin, OKEx, Gate.io, BCEX, Bibox, Upbit, BitMart and Bitbns. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

