Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Director Brian Choi Acquires 6,000 Shares

Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Director Brian Choi purchased 6,000 shares of Op Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.15 per share, for a total transaction of $36,900.00.

Brian Choi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 8th, Brian Choi purchased 15,000 shares of Op Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.10 per share, for a total transaction of $91,500.00.

On Monday, March 2nd, Brian Choi bought 3,215 shares of Op Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,542.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS OPBK traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.15. The company had a trading volume of 20,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,446. Op Bancorp has a 12-month low of $5.54 and a 12-month high of $10.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.05 and its 200 day moving average is $8.94.

Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.41 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Op Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Op Bancorp by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 6,711 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Op Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Op Bancorp by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Op Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $173,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Op Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

Op Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It generates certificates of deposit, installment accounts, money market accounts, retirement accounts, demand and time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as various personal and business checking accounts.

