Opal Trading Down 65.5% Over Last 7 Days (OPAL)

Opal (CURRENCY:OPAL) traded 68.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One Opal coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Opal has traded 65.5% lower against the dollar. Opal has a market capitalization of $22,736.44 and approximately $8.00 worth of Opal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005734 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003177 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000439 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001786 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00045735 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Opal

Opal (CRYPTO:OPAL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2014. Opal’s total supply is 15,156,364 coins. The official website for Opal is www.opal-coin.com. Opal’s official Twitter account is @OpalCoinTeam.

Opal Coin Trading

Opal can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

