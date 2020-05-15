Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) PT Lowered to $14.00 at JMP Securities

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) had its price target lowered by JMP Securities from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 107.41% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Oportun Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $24.50 in a report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oportun Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.79.

Shares of NASDAQ OPRT traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.75. The company had a trading volume of 5,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,711. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.54 and its 200-day moving average is $16.78. Oportun Financial has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $25.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.74 million and a P/E ratio of 6.08.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $163.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Oportun Financial will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPRT. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Oportun Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oportun Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.24% of the company’s stock.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun is a high-growth, mission-driven CDFI and provider of inclusive, affordable financial services powered by a deep, data-driven understanding of its customers and advanced proprietary technology. By lending money to hardworking, low-to-moderate-income individuals, Oportun helps them move forward in their lives, demonstrate their creditworthiness, and establish the credit history they need to access new opportunities.

