Oppenheimer Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ:CDXC)

Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ:CDXC) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Chromadex in a report issued on Wednesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.08). Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Chromadex’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.76 million. Chromadex had a negative return on equity of 140.70% and a negative net margin of 69.44%.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CDXC. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Chromadex in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Chromadex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chromadex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chromadex in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Chromadex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

Shares of CDXC stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.62. 157,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,054. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $269.05 million, a P/E ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.89. Chromadex has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDXC. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chromadex by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Chromadex by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,019 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chromadex during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Insight 2811 Inc. purchased a new position in Chromadex during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Chromadex by 92.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. 20.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chromadex Company Profile

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

