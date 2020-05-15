Oppenheimer Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM)

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on Sonim Technologies from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. National Securities lowered shares of Sonim Technologies to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Sonim Technologies from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.46.

Shares of SONM opened at $0.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average of $2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sonim Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $18.26. The company has a market capitalization of $21.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.00 million. Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 96.23% and a negative net margin of 23.56%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sonim Technologies will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SONM. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Sonim Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Sonim Technologies by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Sonim Technologies by 420.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Sonim Technologies by 547.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 15,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies during the second quarter valued at $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.81% of the company’s stock.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.

