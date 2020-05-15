Oppenheimer Weighs in on Sony Corp’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SNE)

Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Sony in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer analyst A. Uerkwitz anticipates that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sony’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.89 EPS.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17 billion. Sony had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 14.29%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Macquarie downgraded shares of Sony from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

SNE stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.05. 51,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,413,324. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.11. Sony has a 1 year low of $47.29 and a 1 year high of $73.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.39.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Sony by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,500,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,054,000 after acquiring an additional 140,700 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sony by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,026,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,934,000 after purchasing an additional 52,935 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sony by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,340,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,317,000 after purchasing an additional 73,531 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sony by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 929,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,998,000 after purchasing an additional 57,716 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Sony by 170.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 793,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,988,000 after purchasing an additional 500,245 shares during the period. 8.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sony

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

