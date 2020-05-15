Oppenheimer Weighs in on STRATA Skin Sciences Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SSKN)

STRATA Skin Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SSKN) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now forecasts that the medical device company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.05). Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.31.

Shares of NASDAQ SSKN remained flat at $$1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,182. The company has a market cap of $38.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.35. STRATA Skin Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $2.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.80.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The medical device company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $6.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in STRATA Skin Sciences by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,804 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 11,345 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in STRATA Skin Sciences by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 461,122 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 158,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in STRATA Skin Sciences by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,159,661 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after buying an additional 10,148 shares in the last quarter. 22.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the therapeutic and aesthetic dermatology market. The company operates through three segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures, Dermatology Procedures Equipment, and Dermatology Imaging. Its products include XTRAC laser and VTRAC excimer lamp systems used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin conditions; the STRATAPEN MicroSystems, a micropigmentation device; and Nordlys, a multi-technology aesthetic laser device for treating vascular and pigmented lesions.

