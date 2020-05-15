Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE:ORC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE:ORC) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th.

Orchid Island Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 26.8% per year over the last three years. Orchid Island Capital has a payout ratio of -733.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Orchid Island Capital to earn $0.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.0%.

NYSE:ORC opened at $3.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $228.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.29. Orchid Island Capital has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $6.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.14.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($1.64). As a group, research analysts expect that Orchid Island Capital will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert E. Cauley bought 25,000 shares of Orchid Island Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.86 per share, with a total value of $96,500.00. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Orchid Island Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS; and structured Agency RMBS, including collateralized mortgage obligations, interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

