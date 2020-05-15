Orchid Market Cap Hits $12.80 Million (OXT)

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $12.80 million and $2.07 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Orchid token can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00002068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Orchid alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00042668 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $327.03 or 0.03475947 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00054904 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002137 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00030944 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004425 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010626 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002051 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,807,277 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

Orchid can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.