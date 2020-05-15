O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ: ORLY):

5/8/2020 – O’Reilly Automotive had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $425.00 to $450.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/24/2020 – O’Reilly Automotive had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $330.00 to $409.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/24/2020 – O’Reilly Automotive had its price target raised by analysts at Nomura from $350.00 to $372.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/24/2020 – O’Reilly Automotive had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

4/23/2020 – O’Reilly Automotive had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $360.00 to $395.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/23/2020 – O’Reilly Automotive had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $300.00 to $380.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/22/2020 – O’Reilly Automotive had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They now have a $425.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $395.00.

4/21/2020 – O’Reilly Automotive was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a “hold” rating.

4/21/2020 – O’Reilly Automotive was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $435.00 price target on the stock.

4/20/2020 – O’Reilly Automotive had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $375.00 to $415.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/16/2020 – O’Reilly Automotive had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $380.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $350.00.

4/13/2020 – O’Reilly Automotive had its price target lowered by analysts at Nomura Securities from $360.00 to $350.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/3/2020 – O’Reilly Automotive had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $475.00 to $400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – O’Reilly Automotive was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $360.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $400.00.

3/30/2020 – O’Reilly Automotive had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $418.00 to $354.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – O’Reilly Automotive was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

3/23/2020 – O’Reilly Automotive had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $465.00 to $395.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – O’Reilly Automotive had its price target lowered by analysts at Nomura Securities from $405.00 to $360.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – O’Reilly Automotive was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating. They now have a $357.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $430.00.

3/17/2020 – O’Reilly Automotive had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $460.00 to $400.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $8.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $407.12. 964,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,459. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $454.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $356.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $399.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.11. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 670.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.05 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 16.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 9,166 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.17, for a total transaction of $3,447,974.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,478 shares in the company, valued at $555,979.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 3,374 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.30, for a total transaction of $1,350,612.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,095,920.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 100.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 85.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 87 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

