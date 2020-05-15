Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC Acquires 3,161 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,367 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,161 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 1.4% of Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $10,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 11,616 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 118,891 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $17,195,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 24,784 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Independent Investors Inc. now owns 50,395 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS opened at $105.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $191.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.79. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Guggenheim lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.38.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

