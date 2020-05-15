Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) Short Interest Update

Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,690,000 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the April 15th total of 3,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 852,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Oshkosh by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OSK stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.01. The stock had a trading volume of 298,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,168. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.50 and its 200-day moving average is $79.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.57. Oshkosh has a 1-year low of $46.72 and a 1-year high of $95.62.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.44%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OSK. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Oshkosh from $89.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Oshkosh from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Oshkosh from $87.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.94.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

