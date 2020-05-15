OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Short Interest Update

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the April 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 179,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days. Currently, 6.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 744,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,305,000 after purchasing an additional 141,570 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in OSI Systems during the 1st quarter worth $674,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in OSI Systems during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on OSI Systems from $122.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. B. Riley dropped their price objective on OSI Systems from $119.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet cut OSI Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub cut OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. OSI Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.33.

OSIS traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.62. The stock had a trading volume of 67,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,180. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.41. OSI Systems has a 1 year low of $49.96 and a 1 year high of $117.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $292.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.01 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that OSI Systems will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.