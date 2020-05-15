Osisko gold royalties Ltd to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NYSE:OR)

Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) – Stock analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Osisko gold royalties in a report issued on Wednesday, May 13th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. Raymond James also issued estimates for Osisko gold royalties’ FY2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Osisko gold royalties had a negative net margin of 60.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $38.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.56 million.

OR has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Osisko gold royalties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Osisko gold royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.25 target price on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

Shares of NYSE:OR traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.38. The company had a trading volume of 146,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03. Osisko gold royalties has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $13.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.10, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Osisko gold royalties’s payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Osisko gold royalties during the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Osisko gold royalties by 113.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Osisko gold royalties by 103.6% during the first quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 919,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,603,000 after purchasing an additional 468,100 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Osisko gold royalties by 17.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,973 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 54.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

