Osram Licht (FRA:OSR) Given a €42.25 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Osram Licht (FRA:OSR) has been assigned a €42.25 ($49.13) target price by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 9.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on OSR. Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on Osram Licht and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Independent Research set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on Osram Licht and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on Osram Licht and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on Osram Licht and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Osram Licht presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €36.40 ($42.32).

Shares of FRA:OSR opened at €38.43 ($44.69) on Friday. Osram Licht has a 52-week low of €54.80 ($63.72) and a 52-week high of €79.42 ($92.35). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €35.67 and a 200-day moving average price of €41.30.

Osram Licht Company Profile

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Specialty Lighting, and Lighting Solutions & Systems. The company manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications, as well as infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lighting for plants.

