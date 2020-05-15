OST (OST) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.23 Million

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. OST has a market cap of $4.77 million and $1.23 million worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OST has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. One OST token can now be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, OKEx, Upbit and IDCM.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OST alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010514 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $189.74 or 0.01995461 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00084751 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00169430 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00039315 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000158 BTC.

OST Token Profile

OST launched on October 13th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 741,498,543 tokens. OST’s official website is ost.com. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom.

Buying and Selling OST

OST can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, Coinsuper, OKEx, Gate.io, Binance, Huobi and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.