OTC Markets Group Inc (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

OTC Markets Group Inc (OTCMKTS:OTCM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th.

OTCM stock opened at $27.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $317.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. OTC Markets Group has a 1-year low of $22.14 and a 1-year high of $38.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.83.

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 million. OTC Markets Group had a net margin of 24.85% and a return on equity of 90.66%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OTC Markets Group will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OTCM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of OTC Markets Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OTC Markets Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

OTC Markets Group Inc engages in the financial market business in the United States. It offers OTC Link Alternative Trading System, which provides a suite of quotation and trade-messaging services offering broker-dealers the control of trades and choice of counterparties for execution and attracting order flow, as well as complying with Financial Industry Regulatory Authority and Securities and Exchange Commission regulations; and OTC Link Electronic Communication Networks (ECN) that acts as an agency intermediary in relation to various transactions executed on the ECN's platform.

