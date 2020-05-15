Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE:OSG) Short Interest Down 10.7% in April

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE:OSG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 404,400 shares, a decline of 10.7% from the April 15th total of 452,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 449,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, CEO Samuel H. Norton acquired 77,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.08 per share, for a total transaction of $160,684.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Julie Silcock acquired 96,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.99 per share, with a total value of $192,779.26. Insiders acquired a total of 244,416 shares of company stock valued at $493,341 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Overseas Shipholding Group alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,654,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,567,000 after buying an additional 61,906 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,059,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after buying an additional 209,633 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,110,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 56,413 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,017,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 182,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group by 9.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 876,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 75,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OSG traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.95. 271,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,688. Overseas Shipholding Group has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $2.81. The company has a market cap of $165.68 million, a PE ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day moving average of $2.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The transportation company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $98.43 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Overseas Shipholding Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Overseas Shipholding Group Company Profile

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States. At December 31, 2018, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 900,000 deadweight tons.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.