Oxbow Advisors LLC Acquires 6,724 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 169,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,724 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.1% of Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.5% during the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 299.3% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director William C. Weldon acquired 4,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.96. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,051.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William C. Weldon acquired 4,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,016.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,241.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 38,771 shares of company stock worth $1,493,300 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $42.30 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $77.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.90 and its 200 day moving average is $57.80. The company has a market capitalization of $188.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Several brokerages recently commented on XOM. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.65.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

