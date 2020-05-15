Oxbow Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Oxbow Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,684 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,381 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,391,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,852,495,000 after purchasing an additional 8,659,315 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 142,522,918 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,529,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,789 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,030,997 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,124,265,000 after purchasing an additional 904,426 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,966,694,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,801,984 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,504,643,000 after buying an additional 800,621 shares in the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Vertical Group assumed coverage on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.97.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 9,932 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $569,898.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,470 shares of company stock worth $7,005,231. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $57.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.62. The firm has a market cap of $252.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

