P & F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) Short Interest Down 15.4% in April

P & F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the April 15th total of 2,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PFIN remained flat at $$4.50 during trading on Friday. 13 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,004. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.50. P & F Industries has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $8.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Get P & F Industries alerts:

P & F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.78 million during the quarter. P & F Industries had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 10.70%.

P & F Industries Company Profile

P&F Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, and sells air-powered tools and accessories primarily to the retail, industrial, and automotive markets in the United States and internationally. The company designs, imports, and sells pneumatic hand tools, including sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches under the Florida Pneumatic, Universal Tool, AIRCAT, and NITROCAT names through in-house sales personnel and manufacturers' representatives to retailers, distributors, and private label customers.

Featured Story: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for P & F Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P & F Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.