Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) Shares Bought by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) by 112.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 398,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,120 shares during the period. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF comprises 2.9% of Veracity Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Veracity Capital LLC owned about 7.12% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF worth $10,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 82.8% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 71,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 32,384 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $421,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 3,551.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $249,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PTBD traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,921. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.54. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.87 and a 12 month high of $28.41.

