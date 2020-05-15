PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 944,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 64,123 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.81% of PacWest Bancorp worth $16,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 203,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,805,000 after buying an additional 8,027 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 128.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,164,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,851,000 after buying an additional 312,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PACW. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub cut PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.14.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, Director Paul Robert Burke purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.76 per share, with a total value of $29,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,257.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher D. Blake purchased 4,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.14 per share, for a total transaction of $147,603.60. Insiders have bought 20,740 shares of company stock worth $490,442 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

PACW stock opened at $15.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.68. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.84 and a 1 year high of $40.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.11.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $278.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.27 million. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 79.95% and a positive return on equity of 8.70%. As a group, analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.