Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.81.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PD shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Pagerduty from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pagerduty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pagerduty from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Pagerduty from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Pagerduty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

NYSE:PD opened at $25.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.72. Pagerduty has a 52 week low of $12.33 and a 52 week high of $59.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.04.

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Pagerduty had a negative net margin of 30.26% and a negative return on equity of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $45.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.07 million. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pagerduty will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $848,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 227,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,813,078.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $100,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,503 shares of company stock worth $2,440,360.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PD. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Pagerduty in the 4th quarter worth $331,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pagerduty in the 4th quarter worth $18,619,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Pagerduty in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in Pagerduty in the 4th quarter worth $535,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pagerduty in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

About Pagerduty

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

