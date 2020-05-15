Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Boosts Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,528 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up 8.6% of Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.25% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $10,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Efficient Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJS stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,832. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $85.63 and a one year high of $162.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.65.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

