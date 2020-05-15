Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Has $3.32 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. cut its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,528 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.42% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $3,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudock Capital Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 231.2% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 106,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,921,000 after buying an additional 48,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 45,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GNR traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.04. 29,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,548. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $24.72 and a twelve month high of $46.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.31.

