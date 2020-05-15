Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Sells 1,503 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 1.0% of Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 210.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,954,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,177,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390,754 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 252.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,246,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,530,000 after purchasing an additional 892,603 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,949,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $564,320,000 after purchasing an additional 788,859 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3,799.2% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 757,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,172,000 after buying an additional 737,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $775,000.

Shares of GLD traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $163.90. 1,368,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,830,968. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $119.83 and a twelve month high of $164.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.71.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

