Paramount Resources Ltd to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.58) Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:POU)

Paramount Resources Ltd (TSE:POU) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Paramount Resources in a report released on Thursday, May 14th. Cormark analyst A. Arif expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.58) for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Paramount Resources’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.61) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.

POU has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$1.25 to C$1.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$7.50 to C$6.75 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. AltaCorp Capital decreased their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$10.00 to C$7.75 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$2.00 target price on shares of Paramount Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Laurentian boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Paramount Resources has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of C$5.65.

POU stock traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$1.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,689. The company has a market cap of $253.34 million and a PE ratio of -2.35. Paramount Resources has a 12 month low of C$0.81 and a 12 month high of C$9.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.45 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.65.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.28) by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$259.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$250.00 million.

In related news, Senior Officer Bernard K. Lee sold 113,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.42, for a total value of C$161,165.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 242,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$345,209.37. Insiders purchased a total of 15,200 shares of company stock valued at $31,264 in the last ninety days.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments covering approximately 3.0 million net acres located in Alberta and British Columbia.

