Park Electrochemical (NYSE:PKE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Park Electrochemical (NYSE:PKE) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Park Electrochemical had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 181.69%. The business had revenue of $15.49 million during the quarter.

Shares of Park Electrochemical stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,342,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,903. Park Electrochemical has a 1-year low of $9.14 and a 1-year high of $19.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.91 and a 200 day moving average of $15.06. The company has a market capitalization of $266.34 million, a PE ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Park Electrochemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th.

About Park Electrochemical

Park Electrochemical Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells high-technology digital and radio frequency/microwave printed circuit material products primarily for the telecommunications and Internet infrastructure, enterprise, and military/aerospace markets. It also designs, develops, and manufactures advanced composite materials, primary and secondary structures and assemblies, and low-volume tooling products for the aerospace markets.

