Park Lawn Corp Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share (TSE:PLC)

Park Lawn Corp (TSE:PLC) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Park Lawn in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 13th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.23. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Park Lawn’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Get Park Lawn alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Park Lawn from C$33.50 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. TD Securities lowered their target price on Park Lawn from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James set a C$24.50 price target on Park Lawn and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. CIBC lowered their price target on Park Lawn from C$33.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Park Lawn from C$34.00 to C$24.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

PLC traded down C$0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$20.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,105. Park Lawn has a fifty-two week low of C$15.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.60 million and a PE ratio of 82.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$26.41.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$68.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$69.37 million.

Park Lawn Company Profile

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in North America. The company owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes. It also offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Park Lawn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Lawn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.