Patron (PAT) Market Cap Reaches $71,938.72

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded up 283.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. During the last seven days, Patron has traded up 66% against the US dollar. One Patron token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit, IDAX and LATOKEN. Patron has a total market capitalization of $71,938.72 and approximately $2.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010468 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.56 or 0.01999237 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00084777 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00168990 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00039361 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000158 BTC.

About Patron

Patron’s launch date was February 25th, 2018. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 385,502,345 tokens. The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com.

Buying and Selling Patron

Patron can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, IDAX, Hotbit, LATOKEN, YoBit, CoinBene and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

