Patterson Companies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 615 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 818% compared to the typical volume of 67 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,029,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.67. Patterson Companies has a 12 month low of $12.93 and a 12 month high of $25.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.52.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Patterson Companies will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 74.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 125,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 3.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 45,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 217,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patterson Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.44.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

